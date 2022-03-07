Athens Little Dribblers Junior Boys will play in their first Regional game at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Malakoff Middle School. Pictured from top left are Coach Alicia, Kevonte Mathis, Damarion Roberta, Courtlynn Henderson, Ayden Hogg, Reggie Coleman III, Jayce Marks, and Coach Sha-Kevia; bottom left: Au’Modric Chilton, Wesley Patterson, Jaquavin Wideman, Jarvian Dewberry, Chasen Cumby and Kingston Hogg.
Athens Little Dribblers Junior Boys to compete Thursday
- From Staff Reports
