The Lions Club is over 100 years old, but Athens has a new local club. The new Greater Athens Lions Club hosted its premiere banquet Saturday evening where officers were sworn in. Due to concerns of COVID-19, it was reduced to essential members only.
“We will stand united to share our message of hope and make the world a better place,” Dr. Choi of Lions Club International stated.
The new officers are Kasey Colunga, President; Valerie Franklin, Vice President; Marisa Gunstanson, Secretary; and Daniel Hunt, Treasurer.
Members of the club include: Daniel Hunt, Henderson County; Kasey Colunga, Club President, Texas Department of Health and Human Services; Valerie Franklin, Secretary, AEDC; Leslie Saunders, HC Help Center; Genia Gregory, VeraBank; Marlena Taylor, Family Peace Project; Susan Randall, HC Help Center; Marisa Gunstanson, Treasurer, Athens Chamber; Greg Hair, Danny’s BBQ; Kara Hair, Karaboos Bakery/Always in Bloom; Vicky Godwin, Vicky’s Salon/Ruth Martin Insurance; Kristi Hammond, Texas Trust Credit Union; Sherry Thomas, Prosperity Bank; and Jessie White.
The Greater Athens Lions Club thanks its sponsors VeraBank, Athens Economic Development Corp., Daniel Hunt, Speedy Tech Repair, HP Overhead Door, and Palestine Evening Lions Club.
The group's main mission is helping give the gift of sight.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.45 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are serving communities in 207 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects.
For more information on the local group, visit them on Facebook at Athens Lions Club.
