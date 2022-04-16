Athens Life Fellowship has an ultimate purpose of honoring Jesus and this could be seen last weekend as the hands and feet of the church community served the Henderson County community in multiple ways.
Serve Day 2022 incorporated 375 people executing 23 projects in Athens, Gun Barrel City, Crossroads, Mabank, Canton, and Tool, which was almost equal to the amount who served and projects completed last year.
Facilities that were served included women’s shelters, parks, nursing homes, pregnancy centers, homeless ministries, widows and elderly individuals, neighborhoods, food pantries, and schools.
Joni Lane and her life group assisted at the South Place Nursing Center cleaning wheelchairs for residents. They hand scrubbed and washed the wheelchairs before delivering them back inside with a chocolate bunny and a hand-written scripture card.
The Pregnancy Resource Center in Athens received donations and volunteers worked on a special treat for Mother’s Day for the moms that the center serves. PRC Executive Director, Amanda Hodges, says “these ladies (and a couple of gentlemen) blessed the PRC but even more so they richly blessed me with their love and lots of laughter.”
Other projects included handing out goody bags with snacks, gift cards, feminine products, first aid supplies, and baby products. Snow cones, hot dogs, bottled water, flowers, and bubbles for kids were also given away and there were kids helped at a special needs baseball game.
Volunteers helped prepare and deliver meals to the needy and an Easter egg hunt with 2000 Easter eggs was organized. Multiple outdoor projects took place including landscape work, home and facility repairs, and cleaning up trash.
Although Athens Life Fellowship has been serving the community in multiple ways over the years, Serve Day began at Life in 2019 with a desire to reach out to people in simple, practical ways that show them the love of Jesus.
Executive Ministry Pastor Lisa Allen says this was a way to expand their efforts and involve more people and make a difference where we all live, because of the difference Jesus has made in the lives of the members of the church.
