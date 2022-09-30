Athens Kiwanians passed the gavel to the new president Tuesday, and honored the club member of the year. Monty Ingram takes the reins for 2022-2023, after a year with Wade Carter at the helm.
“It is a tremendous honor to be standing here and even thinking of trying to lead this club,” Ingram said. “I’ve seen the long line of presidents you’ve had and I’ve been impressed with every one of them.”
Carter said Ingram thought about the president’s position greatly before accepting the office.
“He’s already lined out some things that needed updated and changed a little bit in our bylaws,” Carter said.
Carol Morton was honored as Kiwanian of the Year. She was presented a plaque from the previous recipient Tilo Galvan. Morton is treasurer of the club.
The officers for 2022-2023, were installed by Lt. Gov. Chris Green of Bullard. The new slate includes:
President – Monty Ingram
Past President- Wade Carter
President Elect – Amanda DeShazo
Secretary – Janet Johnson
Treasurer – Carol Morton
“I’m looking forward to working with you, learning with you and trying to make a difference together,” Green said.
The Athens Board of Directors members can serve up to three years. The current lineup is Johnny Johnson, Tony Kalawe, and Loretta Watson, three years; Amanda Marholtz, Dan Hunt, and Thomas Faulk, two years; and Colin Barrett, Matt Tyler, and Spencer Perkins, one year.
The Athens Club was chartered more than 90 years ago and has been serving the community for decades with food drives, scholarships for high school seniors and food drives during the Thanksgiving/Christmas season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.