The Athens Kiwanis honored members who have served in the armed forces Tuesday as a prelude to Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11.
Scott McKee, a retired United States Army officer with 34 years of service in the ranks and as a reserve, said the wives of those deployed are heroes as they take care of their families on the home front.
"There is no bigger hero," McKee said. "They deal with the loneliness and stress of the unknown."
He remembered boarding a train along with the other members of the light cavalry in which he served dealt with the sadness and grief of saying goodbye to their spouses.
"It was tough getting the men away from their loved ones and on that bus" he said.
He was gone for a year, while others never returned from Iraq.
Meanwhile, his wife Ashley remained at home to continue her work as an attorney while caring for two boys, ages 5 and 3.
"We all owe a tremendous debt to the soldiers who come from all walks of life and display, "courage, candor, commitment and competence" as they perform their duties.
McKee said it was hard for the soldiers who knew they had to run to the sound of the gunfire, when human nature is to run away.
He said he remembers that before he was released from service, he was sent to Ft. Benning to be promoted to the rank of major. There, he saw the young recruits who were just beginning their military journey.
"Too many have paid the ultimate price," McKee said.
At the Kiwanis meeting, a medley of armed services songs were played and the men and women of the club who had military experience stood when the tune for their branch of service rolled around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.