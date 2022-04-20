4-19-22 SPORTS Junior Basketball.png

Courtesy photo

The Athens Junior boys traveled to Franklin for the National Tournament April 13 through 16 where they came in third place overall. This team placed Athens back on the record board due to the last win being in 1992. They look forward to continuing to condition and train for next year. The group thanks the community for its support of local youth.

