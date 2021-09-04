As Labor Day approaches, a survey of Athens’ employment shows a varied selection of trades and professions.
Texas Workforce Commission records indicate 520 employers in the city with five or more workers.
The largest employers fall between 500 and 999 employees. The McDonald’s corporate office on East Tyler Street, which is the nerve center for several restaurants in the area, is the only one in that category. A notch below, with 250 to 500 on payroll are, Trinity Valley Community College, UT Health Athens and Wal-Mart Supercenter. Since 2018, Biomerics has also come on the scene to become a major employer.
Several employers fall in the 100 to 249 employee range. Athens High School is on the list. Also notching that many workers are the Park Highlands and South Place nursing homes. Two long-time businesses, Red Dot and Schneider Electric are also in the slot.
Elsewhere in Henderson County, the Wal-Mart story in Gun Barrel City also falls in the 250 to 499 employee range.
COVID-19 concerns have affected many industries in some way and none more than the restaurants. Athens continues to see additions its roster of eating establishments with Panda Express, Twisted Root, La Ventana and Highway 51 in various stages of construction on East Tyler Street.
TWC first quarter 2021 numbers show more than 8% of the employees in the East Texas region work in one of the establishments. A total of 24,681 had jobs in one of the area’s restaurants.
TWC shows several types of businesses that are expected to see growth in East Texas over the next 10 years. Office administrative services leads the way with an increase of 85% projected. Utility system construction is also seen as having a rapid expansion, up by 43.8%.
With an aging population in the region, home health care is also seen as a growing need, increasing by 32.9%.
Job seekers in the Athens area can contact Workforce Solutions of East Texas at 903-677-3521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.