Tuesday, Dec. 20 marked the last day for one of Athens ISD’s nearest and dearest. Assistant Superintendent Jami Ivey is retiring after 29 years in education and 22 with the district. Mrs. Ivey first came to Athens as a business computer teacher. Among her many accomplishments, it was Mrs. Ivey who led the charge to open AISD’s groundbreaking PINNACLE Early College High School — the very first “school within a school” in the state of Texas. She went on to serve five years as principal of Athens High School, earning numerous campus distinctions during her leadership tenure. For the past four years, Mrs. Ivey has been assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability. “The contributions Mrs. Ivey has made to Athens ISD are immeasurable,” said Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims. “We so appreciate everything she has done to make this the best place for children to learn.”
