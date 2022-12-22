Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 above expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...All of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall into the single digits and low teens Thursday night. Wind speeds will peak during the early to mid afternoon before gradually weakening this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&