Athens ISD played a prominent role Tuesday at the 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon in Tyler, which honors football coaches and players from across East Texas. The invocation was delivered by AISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Zac Harrell (far right). Entertainment was provided by the Athens High School cheerleaders and band drumline. AHS quarterback Ty Arroyo (center) received a $250 scholarship. More than 40 schools were in attendance, and the keynote speaker was college football commentator Tim Brando. Also pictured is AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.