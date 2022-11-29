Athens ISD is celebrating its teachers and operations center employee of the month. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims (center) are (from left) Sandy Howard, Bel Air Elementary fourth-grade math and science teacher; Grethel Martinez, Central Athens Elementary second-grade teacher; Angie Davis, South Athens Elementary fifth-grade English language arts teacher; Amy Bellah, Athens Middle School sixth-eighth grade life skills teacher; Fatima Cerrillo, Athens High School Career & Technology Education ninth-twelfth grade criminal justice teacher; Rhonda Lynn Robertson, district bus driver; and (inset) Laura Lunsford, Athens High School twelfth-grade career and college Pathways teacher.
Athens ISD November Superlatives
- Photo: Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
