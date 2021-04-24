Each of the five Athens Independent School District campuses selected a 2020-2021 Campus Teacher of the Year. From left: Lisa Ford, a math interventionist at Bel Air Elementary; Audrey Haley, a GT and STEM enrichment teacher at Central Athens Elementary; Jane Johnson, a reading interventionist at South Athens Elementary; Melissa Weenink, an eighth-grade science teacher at Athens Middle School; and Phyllis Walker, a tenth-grade English teacher at Athens High School.
"Nothing is of more benefit to student learning than having excellent instruction,” said Dr. Janie Sims, AISD Superintendent. “These educators exemplify excellence in the classroom.”
Meet Athens ISD Teachers of the Year
