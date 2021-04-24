By Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

Each of the five Athens Independent School District campuses selected a 2020-2021 Campus Teacher of the Year. From left: Lisa Ford, a math interventionist at Bel Air Elementary; Audrey Haley, a GT and STEM enrichment teacher at Central Athens Elementary; Jane Johnson, a reading interventionist at South Athens Elementary; Melissa Weenink, an eighth-grade science teacher at Athens Middle School; and Phyllis Walker, a tenth-grade English teacher at Athens High School.