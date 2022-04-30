Athens ISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims (center) met on Wednesday with campus teachers of the year from across the district. Pictured with Dr. Sims are (from left) Kimberly Hanson, fine arts teacher at Bel Air Elementary; Tobie Herrington, 8th grade social studies teacher at Athens Middle School; Robin Edlin, second grade reading teacher at South Athens Elementary; and Amanda Robinson, fourth-grade math and science teacher at Central Athens Elementary. Also shown (inset) is Jarret Buchholtz, special education teacher and assistant football coach at Athens High School.
“Our district is blessed with so many wonderful educators,” Sims said. “These five are terrific representatives of the dedicated, caring teachers to be found at every campus."
