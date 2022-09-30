Athens ISD is celebrating its September teachers and employee of the month. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims (center in red) are (from left) Devon Bowie, Athens High School college and career transition teacher and football coach; Sunshine Feagins, Central Athens Elementary fifth-grade reading and writing teacher; Lisa Ford, South Athens Elementary second through fifth-grade math intervention teacher; Kara Davis, Bel Air Elementary pre-K through fifth-grade special education teacher; Michael Brant, district operations center maintenance technician; (inset from left) Edward Payne, twelfth-grade business information management teacher with the AHS Career and Technical Education program; and Aaron Austin, Athens Middle School eighth-grade math teacher, as well as head volleyball coach at AHS.
