Athens ISD is celebrating its January superlatives. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims (center in dress) are (from left) Karla Rodriguez, first through fifth-grade reading intervention teacher at Bel Air Elementary; Sandy Carter, first-grade teacher at Central Athens Elementary; Shaunda Miles, second through fifth-grade math, and resource English language arts teacher at South Athens Elementary; Tammy Clemmons, seventh-grade science teacher at Athens Middle School; Desmond Bowie, behavior intervention class teacher, and assistant varsity football and basketball coach at Athens High School; Julie Hill, ninth through twelfth-grade child development, and counseling and mental health teacher, and tennis coach in Athens High School's Career and Technical Education program; and the Operation Center’s employee of the month Jinnifer Pauley, child nutritional administrative assistant.
centerpiece featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.