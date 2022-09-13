Athens’ Homecoming Court will be announced during halftime at Friday night's game, Sept. 16. The Pride of the Hornets Band will perform before the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Field.
Athens ISD names Homecoming Court nominees
From Staff Reports
-
-
