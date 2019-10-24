The Athens High School math team did well during competition Saturday at Mabank. The calculator team of Isabel Ramirez, Kasish Shrestha and Shannon Fowler placed second. Sonia Cerillo placed sixth in number sense; Isabel placed fourth in calculator; and Kasish placed sixth in calculator, fifth in number sense, and third in general math. Pictured (from left) are Cerillo, Fowler, math teacher and team leader Ken Walker, Ama Chan, Seth Red, Phoenix Franklin and Shresta, Ramirez. Congratulations!
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.