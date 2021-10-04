Central Athens Elementary kindergarten teacher Jackie Davis (pictured) was one of 191 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose during the Sept. 8 clinic held at Athens High School. Athens ISD hosted another free vaccine clinic Wednesday, offering the Pfizer vaccine and booster to eligible people.
featured
Athens ISD host COVID vaccine clinics
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Legends: New haunt inspired by Monkey Road and The Malakoff Man
- Local mother shares painful past
- UPDATE: Police find missing teens
- Council acts on downtown tattoo shops
- Week 6 football finals: Mabank, Brownsboro win; Athens loses
- City to consider site plan for gas station development
- UT Health East Texas Physicians in Athens welcomes Tina Elkins, MD
- Historic Athens: Mysterious Texans: Was he the Lincoln assassin?
- Comic-Con at the Texan Saturday
- Faith In Action Outreach hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.