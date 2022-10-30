Athens ISD is celebrating its top teachers and operations center employee of the month. They are (from left) Rodney Schmitz, 10th grade chemistry teacher at AISD’s PINNACLE Early College High School; Alix Brite, 8th-grade science teacher at Athens Middle School; Adriana Ornelas, second grade reading and social studies teacher at South Athens Elementary; Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims; Reagen Adair, reading intervention teacher at Central Athens Elementary; Adonica Smith, second-grade English language arts teacher at Bel Air Elementary; and Operations Center employee of the month Maria Ariciaga, a custodian at Bel Air Elementary. Pictured inset is Lamont Risner, ninth and twelfth grade teacher of history, US government and macroeconomics at Athens High School.
Athens ISD honors top teachers, employees
- Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
