Athens ISD is celebrating Peggy Oldham for her nearly 47 years of service to the district. Oldham graduated from Athens High School in 1964. In 1975, she was hired as a teacher’s aide at West Athens Elementary — which now houses the district administration office where she manned the front desk for the last time Thursday.
featured editor's pick
Athens ISD employee celebrates 47 years
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas high school basketball player dies after collapsing during game
- Mabank athletes sign letters of intent
- Athens building abundant
- Henderson named Citizen of the Year
- Athens Chamber honors outstanding residents, businesses
- Friends of the Animals to host clinic Saturday
- Athens man encourages preservation of Black history
- Recent COVID spike taxes ICU space
- Eustace student wins at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
- Primary brings early voting changes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.