2-12-22 AISD Wildart Oldham.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard-Clay

Athens ISD is celebrating Peggy Oldham for her nearly 47 years of service to the district. Oldham graduated from Athens High School in 1964. In 1975, she was hired as a teacher’s aide at West Athens Elementary — which now houses the district administration office where she manned the front desk for the last time Thursday.

