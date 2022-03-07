Athens ISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims presented a check Wednesday to Cain Center Director Chris Baker in order for the school district to become a sponsor of the recently renovated and re-opened civic center.
“We believe it’s important to maintain a healthy relationship between AISD and the city,” Sims said. “It’s in the best interest of our entire community for the Cain Center to thrive, and this is a meaningful way we can contribute toward its success.”
