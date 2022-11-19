Members of the Athens ISD Board of Trustees joined district administrators Thursday to individually hand out surprise stipend checks to all employees. Pictured at right is Board Member Alicea Elliott delivering checks to Bel Air Elementary teachers Julie Behnke (left) and Kara Davis.
“We’re so pleased to be able to do this once again for all our employees," said Dr. Janie Sims, Superintendent. "What we do at Athens ISD matters, and we want all our people to feel appreciated and valued.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.