By Toni Garrard Clay

Many elementary and middle school students celebrated Tuesday as the 100th day of class at Athens ISD with special shirts marking the occasion. Pictured (from left) are South Athens Elementary kindergarten students Jacoby Russell, Ethan Cabriales, Leia Melendez, Ethan Walker, Roy Collier, Alexa Martinez, Aubree Parnell and Leslie Velez.