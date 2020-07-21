110749679_3450872088277879_150560371829338584_o.jpg
Shortly before 10 a.m. this morning, a utility pole bearing three electric transformers behind Bel Air Elementary snapped. The fallen transformers sparked a fire, which burned the broken pole. The campus was vacated of employees, and members of the Athens Fire Department were quickly on the scene to ensure the fire did not spread to the building before burning out. A work crew from Oncor will begin repairs as soon as it is judged by the fire department to be safe to do so. There were no injuries.

 

