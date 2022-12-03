The Athens ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the hiring of Dr. Eldridge Moore. Beginning this January, Moore will serve as executive director of student learning, which includes oversight of district curriculum, as well as academic assessment and accountability. Also effective in the new year, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations Ginger Morrison will step into the position of deputy superintendent.
The announced changes are in response to the forthcoming departure of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Jami Ivey, who is retiring in December after 28 years.
“A great strength of our district is the outstanding leadership team we have in place,” said Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims. “One of the most important things we can do for our students is to ensure any new hires maintain that level of excellence — and I believe we’re doing just that with the addition of Dr. Moore. He has a tremendous heart for kids.”
Moore, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brings with him a rich history of educational experience, along with outstanding academic credentials. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in biology, a master’s of science degree in interdisciplinary studies, and a doctoral degree in educational leadership. Moore currently serves as director of student support services at Texans Can Academies in Dallas. He spent several years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a science teacher and coach before moving into administrative positions. Most recently prior to his current position, Moore served as an assistant principal at Richardson ISD and a high school principal at Connally ISD.
“I love working with students and with parents,” said Moore. “If I can provide a different lens so that kids feel better about themselves and about who they are, it brings me such joy. It keeps me going.”
Ginger Morrison is currently in her 29th year as an educator, all of which has been with Athens ISD. She began her career as a fifth-grade teacher. After more than a decade concentrated in the classroom, Morrison served as a master teacher and then assistant principal and principal at what was then Athens Intermediate School. She went on to become the principal at Athens Middle School and at Athens High School before moving into the district office as the director of human resources.
“Having experience at both elementary and secondary campuses has been a huge benefit,” said Morrison. “It’s a privilege to serve at a level now that helps move our district forward as a whole.”
“Mrs. Morrison has served AISD well for many years and at many levels,” said Sims. “She will do an excellent job in this broader role.”
