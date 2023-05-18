Athens Public Education Foundation President Cody Craig presents Deputy Superintendent Ginger Morrison with a check for $30,000. The money will be divided among the campuses ($5,000 for each elementary, $7,000 for Athens Middle School and $8,000 for Athens High School) to fund their choice of end-of-year projects, celebrations or materials — such as books for students to keep, bounce houses, a hamburger cookout, outdoor games, canopies, and ice cream and coffee trucks. AISD is grateful for the hardworking APEF volunteers who bring joy to students and teachers.
