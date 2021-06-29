Before Athens officials bring their budget ideas before the public, June is a busy time. The City Council formally adopted a resolution June 14, designating City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and Finance Director Mandie Quigg, Finance Director as employees responsible for the calculation of the No-New-Revenue Tax Rate and the Voter-Approval Tax Rate as required by the Texas Tax Code.
“That’s because of the bill the legislature passed a couple of years ago,” Borstad said.
The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for the prior year and for the current year, based on a tax rate that would produce the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed in both years.
The Voter-Approval rate is, the amount that would trigger an automatic election.
The state provided a work sheet with many steps for the taxing entity to use in making the calculations.
By this time each year, city departments have gone over their needs and projected costs. Borstad has studied the projected expenses and revenues to create a recommended budget.
According to the calendar presented by the City Finance Department, upcoming budget related events include, public workshops and the certified tax roll from the Henderson County Appraisal District near the end of the month. Hearings on the budget and tax rate take place in August. After that, the council can vote on whether to accept the document, which takes effect on October 1.
Last year, the budget, included $11,482,973 in the General Fund, $2,092,219 in the capital improvements fund and $5,793,200 in the utility fund. It also included more than $5 million, that was already available for completion of the Cain Center.
In setting the current tax rate, the city took advantage of increased revenue to cut the rate by two cents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.