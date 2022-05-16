It probably started as an ordinary summer morning in July, 1937 as the 18 guests at the three story downtown Athens Hotel were either asleep or ready to wake up. This all changed at 6 a.m. when they were forced to scoop up whatever they could to flee the sudden rampaging flames. The resultant blaze not only sent the guests scurrying but also left scars that are still visible today.
Recently in the March issue of the Athens Greater Magazine we read about how the building on Prairieville that once contained the hotel and other businesses is now undergoing a demolition/restoration process for eventual commercial development. And part of this process was the rediscovery of charred timbers from the second floor ceiling – probably a result of that 1937 fire.
The headline in the July 22, 1937 issue of the Athens Weekly Review summarized what happened: “Eighteen Escape With Lives As Early Morning Blaze Completely Destroys the Athens Hotel.” And according to the reporter, the fire started in a room on the northwest corner of the building on the third floor.
Since the hotel was adjacent to the nearby railroad lines, it was naturally a lodging resource for incoming passengers, mostly those coming to town on business. One of the guests was R.L. Lucas from Corsicana, employed by the American Tobacco Company, who "suffered serious burns about the face and arms and hands as he fled through the hallways of the burning structure to safety." He was undergoing treatment at the Athens Wolfe-Duphorne Hospital and would remain there for a few days. Another guest, S.G. Carruth of Port Arthur "suffered a broken right forearm when he dived from a third floor window to the roof of an adjoining building on the north." The reporter also noticed "Carruth probably would have been more badly hurt had he not thrown his bed mattress out ahead to break the impact of his jump to the one-story roof." He was treated by a local physician. Two others were burned but not seriously.
Manager J.W. Walker and his wife were asleep in their room located below where the fire started, when they were awakened by cries of "fire!” Walker looked out of his room to see flames in the hall. The couple was able to grab just a few garments as they fled, although another fleeing guest who dropped his suitcase as he hurried out didn’t stop to retrieve it.
Night Clerk Horace Mann stated that most of the guests came down the stairs, though some may have descended from ladders. "He said that, so far as he could learn, none used the fire-escape at the back of the hotel building. Many jumped or climbed out upon the roof of the Athens Chevrolet Company building next door."
Two other guests – W.Y. Mills and A.S. Herrington, both liquor inspectors in Athens in connection with county court cases, were instrumental in saving lives. Related the reporter: "They were the first to discover the fire and aroused other occupants by beating on their doors and hollering fire. Had it not been for their warning undoubtedly some of the guest would have perished."
As the firefighters arrived the flames had broken through the hotel roof and were "burning wildly." They immediately put ladders to the Chevrolet dealership next door to allow fleeing hotel guests to escape. The manager related that all his registered guests were accounted for.
"Firemen remained on duty most of the morning and an hour after the flames were believed extinguished they again saturated the smoldering embers with water." However, the hotel wasn’t the only business damaged for the beauty salon and restaurant situated on the north side of the building had damage from the quick removal of their equipment.
Mills and Herrington, occupying room 206, first discovered the fire in room 208 across the hall where it apparently started. However, the room was empty since the three occupants had left that morning at 3:45 for a fishing trip.
The hotel building was originally built by C.L. Murff, formerly of Athens, and opened then as the Athens Inn. Arch Underwood eventually purchased the structure and in fact it had recently been remodeled at a cost of $15,000 to add hot and cold running water and steam heat to the rooms. The owner was out of town at the time of the fire and reportedly was not sure if he’d rebuild.
However, as we learn from the July 29 issue, Underwood apparently still was not sure he’d rebuild, but if he did it would have only two stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.