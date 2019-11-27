Black Friday, Nov. 29, will see the holiday shopping season begin. Many Americans will leave their turkey dinners and nap-times to browse the black friday circulars and create a game-plan, but what if you could skip all that? Skip the traffic jams and extended check-out lines by shopping local this weekend.
Small Business Saturday was created in November 2010 by American Express. According to Farm Bureau Financial: “The campaign was launched in order to help small businesses gain additional exposure and to change the way consumers shop within their own community during the holiday season. In 2011, the day became official.”
Small Business Saturday continues to grow yearly.
According to FBFS.com 112 million shoppers shopped local in 2017.
Small businesses are an extension of the owner, and for many is a second home to them. Local businesses depend on you for their survival and would love the chance to show you why they deserve your business this Saturday. Take a positive step towards supporting your local community both directly through taxes and indirectly through the owners reinvestment into local beneficiaries. The business owner and community both win, while accomplishing a dream.
So this Saturday attend this event which focuses on downtown Athens. This year will be a very big deal.
“Unique is what Athens wants to be,” Traci Wilkes, owner of Reigning Jewels said.
The East Texas Business alliance will have brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those that have purchased a ticket will receive a map and can start filling their shopping passport at ten local participating businesses. Shoppers will have opportunities for discounts, treats and raffles at the various locations during the day. Attendees of this event will meet back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boogies for the prize drawings and live music.
Athens Christian Prep Academy will have its 7th annual Warrior car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Carroll Street which is beside the Texan. There will also be booths set up in the Texan with local vendors and non-profits.
If you find yourself needing a beverage, stop in Art 211, 211 N. Palestine, to view art work from various artists, have a hot apple cider and possibly watch an artist or two creating their magic.
If you need something a little stronger, Come and Take it will offer a wine tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 301 E. Larkin St.
Common Area Market will host food trucks, music and a place to take a break from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with the ACPA. The event is family and dog friendly including a bounce house and balloon animals to mention a few. Common Area Market is located at 307 E. Larkin St. (also near the Texan) Winners of the car show will be announced.
“We have so many hidden treasures right here in Athens,” Katie Burke, tourism and cultural resources coordinator for the City of Athens said.
If you would like to participate in the Shop Local passport and prize drawing, please contact Traci at 903-681-5185. The other events are come and go.
Participating businesses include: 211 Art Gallery, Athens Army Navy pawn, Athens Thrift, Chasing Rabbits, Golden Dove Antiques, Island Tans, KC's Party Store, Always in Bloom, Litter Box, Loft 175, Needle Niche, Our House Antiques and Home Decor, Pink Pineapple Boutique, Reigning Jewels Fine Jewelry, Ship Shop, Somewhere in Time, Spencer's hardware, The Frame House, The Punchy Pony, Twisted Sisterz, Uptown & Southern Boutique, and Zen and Beauty.
