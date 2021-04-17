Athens will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Athens Partnership Center, 201 W. Corsicana St.
The Athens Police Department and Keep Athens Beautiful will give the public its 19th opportunity in 11 years to to prevent pill abuse and theft and rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs like painkillers, tranquilizers, and stimulants.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. However, the DEA will not accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Only pills and/or patches will be accepted.
Last October, Americans turned in approximately 492 tons, almost 985,000 pounds, of prescription drugs at nearly 4,600 sites operated by DEA and it’s local law enforcement partners. Since the beginning of the Take Back program, in the fall of 2010, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 13.6 million pounds – or 6,840 tons of prescription drugs.
The process is anonymous and extremely easy. Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures will be taken. Simply drive-thru, remain in your vehicle, and drop off your unwanted or expired medication. There is no charge for this service, and no information is recorded from you.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers, and nightstands are highly-susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October Take Back event, please contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.
