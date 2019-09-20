The Athens Hornets had a fantastic parade Thursday evening. Crowds gathered early to watch as the Hornet and Cardinal bands performed. Football players, homecoming court, cheerleaders and many others walked from the school to the courthouse showing their team spirit.
editor's pick featured
Athens Hornets Homecoming Parade
- By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens bank teller arrested
- Para-glider accident leaves pilot dead near Eustace
- HCSO arrests woman, man after finding hidden drugs
- Amazon hosting job fair in Dallas
- Grand Jury indicts Mabank aide for sex with student
- Henderson County contracts for jail medical care
- Athens in 1884
- Acme Brick honors Malakoff plant employees
- Hornets take first loss against Fairfield, 45-25
- ‘Dance the Night Away’ raises funds for Keep Athens Beautiful
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.