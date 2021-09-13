Athens High School honored the 2021-22 Homecoming Court during Friday's Homecoming win over Fairfield. Pictured from back row left is Homecoming Queen Zayra Nunez, Junior Princess Miranda Garcia, Sophomore Duchess Karen Morales and Freshman Duchess Kaddy Garcia. Standing front row is Stella Harrell and Kason Spears, who presented the flowers and crowns during the ceremony.
featured
Athens Homecoming
- Photo by: Toby Rhodes/Correspondent
-
-
Tags
