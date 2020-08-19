Athens has been lagging behind some north Texas cities this summer in hitting the century mark on the thermometer, but that ended over the weekend with an invasion of blistering heat.
The National Weather Service shows a 102 degree high at Lake Athens on Saturday, after a string of days in the upper 90s. That was the first triple-digit day of the year at the location.
At Athens Municipal Airport, the high was 100 degrees on Saturday. The thermometer climbed back up to an even 100 again on Sunday.
The weather changed on Sunday night, when a cold front dipped down into north Texas. At 8:15 p.m., a thunderstorm moved into the area, with thunder and lightening present.
By 9:35 p.m. the weather observer at the airport reported heavy rain and north winds at 29 miles-per-hour. The temperature had dipped all the way to 73 degrees.
The storm continued until after 3 a.m. by which time the thermometer was down to 70 degrees, the overnight low.
The cold front will continue to affect Athens weather this week. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-90s, while mornings should be pleasant, with lows of about 72 degrees some days.
Henderson County thunderstorms made a huge change in the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which the Commissioners Court studies when contemplating a burn ban. Before the needed rain, Commissioner had placed discussion of a burn ban on the agenda for Tuesday.
The Keetch-Byram reading for the county average had reached 608, which is well above the 575 the Commissioners consider the threshold for considering a ban. After the storm, the reading had dropped to 503.
On Monday, the driest part of the county still measured 634, while the wettest part was reading 374.
Anderson County had an ever bigger drop on the index, from 628 to 483. Navarro County fell 28 points to 563, while Van Zandt County dipped from 651 to 590.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.