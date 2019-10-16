The City of Athens on Monday authorized City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter into contract with a company to head the Cain Center Project.
The City chose Berry and Clay Construction to serve as Construction Manager at Risk for the Athens Civic and Aquatic Center renovations. CM at risk is a delivery method in which the construction manager agrees to deliver the project at or below a guaranteed maximum price.
Borstad said the city received three proposals for the job. She said the Berry and Clay proposal was the most outstanding.
"I think we're all on the same page and excited to move forward," company owner Danny Berry said
Mayor Monte Montgomery, who also owns a construction company said he did not participate in the selection process, but has known Berry for 30 years.
"We want to get the plans, print them out and kind of be sure we have a full understanding of them," Berry said. "We're hoping to put it out to bid before too much longer."
In other action, the city approved an amendment to the Athens Economic Development Corporation Fiscal Year 2019 in the amount of $324,800 for issuing payment to HCAC Manufacturing for money used to provide funding for a construction loan.
The council also voted in favor af two Ordinances dis-annexing property at Lake Athens as requested by Athens Municipal Water Authority. One piece of land is 2,797 acres at 3201 Sabine Street. The other is 6.9991 acres in the D. Cherry Survey.
At the beginning of the meeting Montgomery read proclamations commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Chamber of Commerce week.
Several items were discussed, with no action taken. Public hearings and first readings were held concerning requests to place manufactured houses at various location. The locations are 1125 N. Hamlett St., 203 Foggle Street and 501 E. Edmonson Street.
