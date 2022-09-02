Friday, Sept. 2 marks the 10th day that Athens resident Rock Stanley, a 75-year-old Marine veteran, has been missing in Mt. Charleston outside of Las Vegas, Nevada while taking an annual hike.
Stanley was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the North Loop Trail heading to Fletcher Peak. This hiking trip is one that he has taken for almost 30 years and usually with friends alongside, but this time he hiked alone.
Five searches were conducted in the early hours of the day because of the heat and included the assistance of 110 volunteers and more than 1,000 man-hours covering square miles both on and off the trail.
Rescue efforts were stopped due to “weather conditions, preparedness of the missing person, and health and medical conditions all playing a part in making the decision to transition from a live search to a recovery,” stated Red Rock Search & Rescue in a statement earlier this week.
Search teams included efforts from Las Vegas metro, Red Rock Search & Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, National Guard, and family members.
Stanley’s family has begun their own efforts as well and a dog search team will be deployed Sunday, Sept. 4 and they are looking for a certified drone pilot as well.
His family shared that he had texted he was lost and had given them a layout of the route he was planning to take prior to his hike.
“He has done this trail before, and he always makes it home about 6 p.m.” Courtney Stanley, Rock’s granddaughter, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas.
“He’s done this so many times, and it’s never thought this would happen to him. He’s experienced, he’s smart. Just was completely unexpected.”
Rock Stanley and his wife, Karen, are Athens residents and many locals remember Rock as their high school coach and have shared their stories with family and are praying over his return to Texas.
He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts, and a blue backpack. Anyone with information regarding Rock Stanley and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
