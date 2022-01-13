Three members of the Athens High School “Pride of the Hornets” Band have earned places in the All-State Band of the Association of Texas Small School Bands. Seniors Ellissa Comeaux on clarinet, Connor Wilcoxson on percussion, and Madison Rhodes on flute successfully competed Jan. 8 at the area level of the ATSSB All-Region tryouts and will be traveling to San Antonio in February to participate in the All-State Clinic and Convention.
The trio will meet up with other ATSSB All-State Band students to form the All-State Symphonic Band, which requires them to rehearse college-level wind band repertoire over the course of three days and put on a concert during the morning of the fourth and final day of the conference. It is Rhodes’ third time to make the All-State Band and Comeaux and Wilcoxson’s second.
"We are extremely proud of these students. They have been working tirelessly on this music since last summer,” said Stephen Morman, AHS Director of Bands. "They exemplify everything that is great about being a Hornet and about being a member of the Pride of the Hornets Band."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.