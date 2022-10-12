Athens High School will host a three-day Varsity Cheer & Mascot Clinic for ages 4 to 12, with a pre-game performance at 7 p.m. at the Athens Pink Out Game Friday, Oct. 21.
The clinic will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 through 20 in the High School Gym. Cost is $60 and participants will receive a bow, t-shirt, snacks, and a gift.
To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUTta91c-9bAkRzS50h_4Sn-UEh1xYooskb87VQpFvG4-PCQ/viewform
