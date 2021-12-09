12-9-21 AISD HVAC Student Tour.jpg

Three Athens High School seniors recently visited HVAC Manufacturing and Technology in Athens. The company services the heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs of many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. Human Resources Manager Shawn Parrish (left) provided a tour of the HVAC facility with an eye toward potential employment opportunities in the future. The students are each in their third year of HVAC classes at AHS and hold multiple professional craft certifications for HVAC. Shown with Parrish (far left) is HVAC teacher Cody McCleary and students (from left) Eddy Fuentes, Daniel Gonzalez and La'Nyah Myles.

