5-21-22 AHS Students Compete.jpg

Photo by Toni Garrard-Clay

Five members of the Athens High School FBLA team (Future Business Leaders of America) will compete at the FBLA Nationals Competition in Chicago, June 28 through July 2. From left, Benjamin Fierbaugh will compete in advertising; Adielyn Allbright will compete in organizational leadership; Cage Hill will compete in business communications. Cage was the state champion in this event at the FBLA State Convention; Dorian Byrd will compete in networking Infrastructures; and (inserted) Sophie Briggs will compete in job interviewing. Briggs was also elected Area 6 FBLA state vice president and will travel extensively this summer with other State FBLA officers representing Texas.

