Five members of the Athens High School FBLA team (Future Business Leaders of America) will compete at the FBLA Nationals Competition in Chicago, June 28 through July 2. From left, Benjamin Fierbaugh will compete in advertising; Adielyn Allbright will compete in organizational leadership; Cage Hill will compete in business communications. Cage was the state champion in this event at the FBLA State Convention; Dorian Byrd will compete in networking Infrastructures; and (inserted) Sophie Briggs will compete in job interviewing. Briggs was also elected Area 6 FBLA state vice president and will travel extensively this summer with other State FBLA officers representing Texas.
featured
Athens High School students to compete in Chicago
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner speaks to Republicans
- New bar opens in Athens
- Current AISD students graduate TVCC
- B.A.S.S. founder Ray Scott passes at 88, leaves a legacy that millions of anglers continue to enjoy
- Officers memorial honors sacrifice
- Fiddlers Reunion returns to downtown Athens
- Sheriff Sweeten makes the grab
- 'The Fiddler' ready for the reunion
- Athens' new Tourism Director promotes home town
- Annual Farm & Ranch Tour returns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.