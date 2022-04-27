Athens High School seniors on Monday donned their robes and, led by a drum line, walked the student-lined hallways of all five Athens ISD campuses. The annual tradition, known as Senior Walk, is a way to both encourage younger students and celebrate upcoming graduates.
Athens High School Seniors share the love
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
