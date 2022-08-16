The return of Athens High School Last Blast was celebrated May 27 by the Class of 2022 after COVID postponed the event for the past two years. Students were treated to a night of fun entertainment, shows, delicious food and prizes.
The event marked the 30th year that seniors were able to celebrate one Last Blast with all their classmates on graduation night. The committee thanks the Athens community and parents who made this event possible this year.
