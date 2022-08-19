Athens High School Librarian Staci Phillips proudly receives a grant for $7,500 on behalf of the school library. The grant was distributed through the East Texas Communities Foundation on behalf of the Miller Charitable Fund.
The money will go toward academic support of the high school library, including: enhancing the Spanish and Teen Help Center special collections, updating the non-fiction collection, and establishing an ebook collection allowing students to read from their electronic devices. Also pictured is ETCF President Kyle Penney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.