The Athens High School Debate Team had a great showing at the State UIL Policy Debate Contest held March 17 and 18 in Austin. (L-R) Sophomores Cooper Rich and Isaac Hoch won third place in Conference 4A. As the highest-rated speaker at the tournament, Isaac was also awarded the "The Golden Gavel."
Athens High School places at State Debate
