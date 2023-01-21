1-19-23 AISD Math Team at Lindale Winter.jpeg

Athens High School math team members (clockwise from left) Cage Hill, Addi Maytubby, Jaden Delgado and Gaden Riquelme had a very strong performance at the Lindale High School Winter Academic meet on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Athens High School math team members Cage Hill, Addi Maytubby, Jaden Delgado and Gaden Riquelme had a very strong performance at the Lindale High School Winter Academic meet on Saturday, Jan. 14. They won first in number sense and calculator applications, and second in general math. In the senior division, Hill took first in calculator, second in math, and fourth in number sense. In the junior division, Maytubby took first in calculator. Among sophomores, Delgado was first in calculator and number sense, and second in math. Competing in the freshmen division, Riquelme won first in calculator and number sense, and second in math. The team is coached by Robert Becker and Ken Walker.

