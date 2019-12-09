2019 AHS graduate Madeline Clay (left) was notified Monday that she has earned a full four-year scholarship to attend prestigious Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Madeline’s scholarship, worth over $300,000, was awarded through the QuestBridge program. Fellow class of ’19 graduate Yuvia Leon is also a QuestBridge Scholar and is currently attending the Ivy League Columbia University in New York, also on a full four-year scholarship. Of the 14,926 QuestBridge applicants in 2019, only 8% were selected as National College Match Finalists.
