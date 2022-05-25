Sixty years after graduating from Athens High School, 47 class members and their guests gathered May 20 at the Cain Center to reminisce. Sherry Werneking said they have always been a close knit class and enjoy getting together for the reunions.
Mayor Toni Clay was on hand to welcome everyone and gave a virtual tour of the Athens High School, as well as an overview of the current projects and events taking place in the city.
Mina Mae Carroll Cliver, age 102 and mother of classmates Jimmie and Freddie Carroll, was recognized as “Honorary Mom” of the AHS Class of ‘62.
Classmates enjoyed a wonderful luncheon catered by Jeremy Millar and Treehouse Cupcakes. They also appreciated the warm hospitality extended by Chris Baker and his team at the Cain Center.
The 1962 Athenian included detailed information on what activities each of the 108 seniors participated in and listed categories such as:
Most Likely to Succeed -- Carolyn Aaron and Dan Hobbs
Most Talented -- Sharon McCauley and Mike Brooks
Most Studious -- Nancy Crecelius and Forrest Oliveria
Best Personality -- Terry Meredith and Ervin Jenkins
Most Friendly -- Susan Boswell and Jerry Sparks
Most Mischievous -- Sally Ayers and Tommy Arthur
