The school year is coming to a close and the Athens High School Choir is inviting everyone to join the singers for some great tunes to wrap up the season.
"It's time to celebrate the end of a successful year of musicianship and song," Director Elizabeth Van Orden said.
The performance, begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. and features contemporary music along with some special features.
"We'll kick off with a photo slideshow and during the program we will honor our seniors, recognize award-winning students, award the AHS Choir scholarship, and ask all AHS Choir alumni in attendance to join us to close the concert with ‘Hear My Prayer.’”
The musical evening will be in the AHS large lecture hall rather than the auditorium. You enter at the front of the building where there will be signs to guide you.
The concert concludes an exciting year for the singers, as it marked the return to normal after a period of no live concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Orden got her bachelor’s degree in voice performance from a college in Jackson, Tennessee, before moving on to Baylor University for her masters. She has settled into the Athens community and commended the community on its support of the students who make up the choir program.
