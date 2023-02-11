Eight members of the Athens High School choir received superior (1) ratings at the recent UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest in Whitehouse, with three of those advancing to state.
Senior Kaitlyn Martin, junior Addison Harris and sophomore Cayden Hill were rated super in Class I songs and qualified to advance to the May UIL State Solo & Ensemble Contest. Sophomore Lillian Baker, senior Heidi Davis, junior Charrod McCullough, and freshman Alessa Mendoza were rated superior for Class II songs; and freshman Victoria Juarez was rated superior for a Class III song.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.