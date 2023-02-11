Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 34.4 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 16.8 feet Thursday evening. &&