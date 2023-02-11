2-11-23 AISD Choir.jpg

Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

AHS choir students advance to state. Pictured (from left) are Martin, Davis, Harris, Baker, Hill, Mendoza and Juarez.

Eight members of the Athens High School choir received superior (1) ratings at the recent UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest in Whitehouse, with three of those advancing to state.

Senior Kaitlyn Martin, junior Addison Harris and sophomore Cayden Hill were rated super in Class I songs and qualified to advance to the May UIL State Solo & Ensemble Contest. Sophomore Lillian Baker, senior Heidi Davis, junior Charrod McCullough, and freshman Alessa Mendoza were rated superior for Class II songs; and freshman Victoria Juarez was rated superior for a Class III song.

