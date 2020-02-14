While competing in the recent UIL Band Solo and Ensemble Contest, 35 Athens High School “Pride of the Hornets” Band members scored first division (superior performance) ratings in solos and ensembles. Fourteen had second division (excellent performance) ratings from the same categories. Out of the first-division ratings, 22 students qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
Athens High School Band takes UIL honors
- Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
