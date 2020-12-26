Athens ISD was well represented at this month's Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region contest, which was held remotely. Eleven Athens High School band members submitted recordings, and all 11 placed in an all-region band.
Of those, seven individuals advance to the area-level competition to be recorded in January and have a chance to audition for the ATSSB All-State Band.
"These students have spent countless hours practicing over the summer, in conjunction with weekly one-on-one lessons with the band directors and the recording sessions held last week in order for them to submit their audition,” said Stephen Morman, Director of Bands. "I am grateful for a staff that dedicates their time to these students, as well as students who have exemplary work ethics and determination.”
