Photo by Toni Garrard Clay

Pictured standing are those advancing to the area competition (from left): Ellissa Comeaux, David Rondan, Sarah Campa, Madison Rhodes and Flor Lopez. Not pictured but also advancing are Connor Wilcoxson and Angel Torres. Pictured seated are all-region band qualifiers (from left) Olivia Gonzalez Gutierrez, Kaylee Passons, Valeria Soto Mendez and Daniela Becker.