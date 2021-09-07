Athens ISD is offering the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone at least 12 years old or older from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the Athens High School cafeteria.
Wednesday's clinic is for anyone in the community who needs a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. There will be a follow-up clinic in another three weeks for anyone who still needs a second dose.
Registration is not necessary. All are welcome. There is no charge.
